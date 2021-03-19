Dr. Livia Derdova, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derdova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Livia Derdova, OD
Dr. Livia Derdova, OD is an Optometrist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Science.
Wise Vision & Hearing334 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 792-5100Saturday10:00am - 4:30pm
Fishkin Vision85 Kinderkamack Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 383-9140
Precision Eye Care of NJ370 State Route 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 842-9177Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- March Vision Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
I love the aura, the energy, the cleanliness, the selection of styles, friendly faces. They treated me like I was the only one in the room. Dr. Derdova is exceptional and professional in what she does! I will be back for more next year. Thank you!
- Optometry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Czech, Hungarian, Polish and Slovak
- 1073065777
- Optometry
- Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Science
- Montclair State Univeristy
