Overview of Dr. Livia Derdova, OD

Dr. Livia Derdova, OD is an Optometrist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Science.



Dr. Derdova works at Wise Vision & Hearing in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.