Liza Alvarado, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Liza Alvarado, LPC is a Counselor in Bethlehem, PA. 

Liza Alvarado works at Liza J Alvarado, Universal Mind Therapy in Bethlehem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Liza J Alvarado, Universal Mind Therapy
    701 W Union Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 523-3886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Liza Alvarado, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447685219
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • CEDAR CREST COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Liza Alvarado, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liza Alvarado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Liza Alvarado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Liza Alvarado works at Liza J Alvarado, Universal Mind Therapy in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Liza Alvarado’s profile.

    Liza Alvarado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Liza Alvarado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liza Alvarado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liza Alvarado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

