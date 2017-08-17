See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Abington, PA
Liza Steele, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Liza Steele, PA-C

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Liza Steele, PA-C

Liza Steele, PA-C is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. 

Liza Steele works at Abington Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Warrington, PA and Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Liza Steele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Obgyn Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 504, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Hartsville Medical Practice
    1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Obstetrics and Gynecology Horsham
    300 Welsh Rd Bldg 2, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irregular Periods
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Irregular Periods
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Liza Steele?

    Aug 17, 2017
    She listened to me and really cared. I've not had that from a doc in many years!
    Elkins Park, PA — Aug 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Liza Steele, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Liza Steele, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Liza Steele to family and friends

    Liza Steele's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Liza Steele

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Liza Steele, PA-C.

    About Liza Steele, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1417003641
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Alderson-Broaddus College Physician Assistant Program
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Liza Steele, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liza Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Liza Steele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Liza Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Liza Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liza Steele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liza Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liza Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.