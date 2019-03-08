Lizeth Banuchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lizeth Banuchi, APRN
Overview of Lizeth Banuchi, APRN
Lizeth Banuchi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Lizeth Banuchi's Office Locations
Advent Health1307 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 368-2238
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate the way my provider takes her time in explaining things for me and making sure I understand everything said.
About Lizeth Banuchi, APRN
Frequently Asked Questions
