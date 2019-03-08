See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Lizeth Banuchi, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lizeth Banuchi, APRN

Lizeth Banuchi, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. 

Lizeth Banuchi works at Advent Health in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lizeth Banuchi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advent Health
    1307 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 368-2238

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 08, 2019
I appreciate the way my provider takes her time in explaining things for me and making sure I understand everything said.
Melissa V. in DALTON, GA — Mar 08, 2019
Photo: Lizeth Banuchi, APRN
About Lizeth Banuchi, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548798150
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lizeth Banuchi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lizeth Banuchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lizeth Banuchi works at Advent Health in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Lizeth Banuchi’s profile.

Lizeth Banuchi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lizeth Banuchi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lizeth Banuchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lizeth Banuchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

