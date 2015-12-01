Dr. Lloyd McAllister, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd McAllister, OD
Overview of Dr. Lloyd McAllister, OD
Dr. Lloyd McAllister, OD is an Optometrist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. McAllister works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McAllister's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Lloyd McAllister & Associates PC3346 Cinema Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Directions (719) 591-1661
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McAllister?
The Dr. and the staff were very professional. I was amazed at all the tests that were part of my eye exam. They did so many tests I feel confident that I've got the best results possible. I wear Focus 1 day contacts, and their in office price is actually better than 800 contacts! Highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Lloyd McAllister, OD
- Optometry
- English, German
- 1962404061
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister works at
Dr. McAllister speaks German.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.