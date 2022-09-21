Lody Cura accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lody Cura, LMFT
Overview
Lody Cura, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Burlingame, CA.
Locations
- 1 405 Primrose Rd Ste 206, Burlingame, CA 94010 Directions (650) 773-6105
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Lody and she was very sympathetic, was a great listener, and most importantly, she was patient. I never felt forced or rushed to open up about my issues and she made me feel at ease. I've met w other therapists and by far, Lody is the only one that helped me work through my problems.
About Lody Cura, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Tagalog
- 1427223296
Education & Certifications
- Notre Dame De Namur
- University Of Hawaii, Manoa
Lody Cura speaks Tagalog.
