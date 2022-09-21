See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Burlingame, CA
Lody Cura, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.2 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lody Cura, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Burlingame, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    405 Primrose Rd Ste 206, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 773-6105
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Lody Cura, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1427223296
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Notre Dame De Namur
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Hawaii, Manoa
