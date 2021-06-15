See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Logan Keller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Logan Keller, NP

Logan Keller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Logan Keller works at Memorial Medical Group Family Medicine - Aster Street in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Logan Keller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Medical Group Family Medicine - Aster Street
    2750 Aster St, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 480-4900
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Logan is extremely thorough, compassionate, explains conditions and remedies in a very understandable way. Goes above and beyond to help his patients, particularly when they are having difficulty with their insurance companies. He manages wait time effectively and I’ve never had to wait any longer than 15 minutes for him, yet I do not feel rushed while talking with him during my appointment.
    Lisa — Jun 15, 2021
    About Logan Keller, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962894212
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Logan Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Logan Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Logan Keller works at Memorial Medical Group Family Medicine - Aster Street in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Logan Keller’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Logan Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Logan Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Logan Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Logan Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

