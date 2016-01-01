See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lake City, SC
Logan Turner

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Logan Turner

Logan Turner is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake City, SC. 

Logan Turner works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City in Lake City, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Logan Turner's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City
    148 Sauls St Ste E, Lake City, SC 29560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Logan Turner

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1932755220
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center
  • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Logan Turner is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Logan Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Logan Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Logan Turner works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Lake City in Lake City, SC. View the full address on Logan Turner’s profile.

Logan Turner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Logan Turner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Logan Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Logan Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

