Lois Brafman, NP
Overview of Lois Brafman, NP
Lois Brafman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Lois Brafman's Office Locations
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1945Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lois Brafman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053587774
Frequently Asked Questions
Lois Brafman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lois Brafman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lois Brafman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lois Brafman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lois Brafman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.