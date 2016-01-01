Lois Dodson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lois Dodson, MED
Overview
Lois Dodson, MED is a Counselor in Sellersville, PA.
Lois Dodson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Penn Foundation for Mental Hlth807 Lawn Ave, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (215) 257-6551
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lois Dodson?
About Lois Dodson, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1215943329
Frequently Asked Questions
Lois Dodson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lois Dodson works at
2 patients have reviewed Lois Dodson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lois Dodson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lois Dodson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lois Dodson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.