Dr. Lois Nightingale, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nightingale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lois Nightingale, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lois Nightingale, PHD is a Psychologist in Yorba Linda, CA.
Dr. Nightingale works at
Locations
-
1
Lois V Nightingale Ph.d. A Psychological Corp.16960 Bastanchury Rd Ste J, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 449-2444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nightingale?
She's a competent psychologist. She is sharp and understands the situation and its cause. She offers practical advice. Also, she will call out your faults without any hesitation. I trust her as a therapist.
About Dr. Lois Nightingale, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1982700852
Education & Certifications
- Brea Neuropsychiatric Hospital
- CSUF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nightingale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nightingale works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nightingale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nightingale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nightingale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nightingale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.