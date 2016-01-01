See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Maria, CA
Overview of Lois Yang, PA

Lois Yang, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Maria, CA. 

Lois Yang works at Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lois Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast
    316 S Stratford Ave Ste B, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 332-8446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Lois Yang, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1043786791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Marian Regional Medical Center

