Lola Clay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lola Clay, LPC
Overview
Lola Clay, LPC is a Counselor in Missouri City, TX.
Lola Clay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Speech Can We Talk Therapy Services Inc. P.c.9119 Highway 6 Ste 230, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (713) 459-8505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lola Clay?
Lola is amazing!
About Lola Clay, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1275861262
Frequently Asked Questions
Lola Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lola Clay works at
Lola Clay speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Lola Clay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lola Clay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lola Clay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lola Clay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.