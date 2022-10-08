Dr. Lonnie Herman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lonnie Herman, DC
Dr. Lonnie Herman, DC is a Chiropractor in Davie, FL.
Lonnie Herman D.c.p.a.6958 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33314 Directions (954) 370-3100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
My experience with Dr. Herman has been exceptional! When I first visited Dr. Herman, my pain level was an 8. I felt horrible and had chronic fatigue. I sought care from multiple conventional doctors for rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid issues and high blood pressure. Most doctors focused on treating symptoms rather than the disease itself. After 2 visits, his treatment methods have reduced my pain levels, given me more energy, and I feel so much better. I would definitely recommend him!
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
