Dr. Lonnie Herman, DC

Chiropractic
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lonnie Herman, DC is a Chiropractor in Davie, FL. 

Dr. Herman works at Lonnie Herman D.c.p.a. in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lonnie Herman D.c.p.a.
    6958 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 370-3100
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Lonnie Herman, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487652210
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lonnie Herman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Herman works at Lonnie Herman D.c.p.a. in Davie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Herman’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

