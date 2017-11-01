Dr. Lonny Weiss, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lonny Weiss, PSY.D
Dr. Lonny Weiss, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in North Palm Beach, FL.
Lonny Weiss Psy.D.760 US Highway 1 Ste 201, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 Directions (561) 630-0865
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very understanding and perceptive. Works well with both adults and children.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154319655
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
