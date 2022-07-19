Lora Deckard-Smart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lora Deckard-Smart, NP
Overview of Lora Deckard-Smart, NP
Lora Deckard-Smart, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lora Deckard-Smart's Office Locations
- 1 1515 Davidson St, Nashville, TN 37206 Directions (256) 293-8743
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Deckard for the first time after being referred from an IOP program for mental health! She was able to see me within 3 weeks which is much faster than other psychiatrists could get me in. She then asked many questions about treatments and if they worked, sent me a genesight test to help customize my treatment to my genetic makeup, and sent in blood work for vitamin deficiencies. My appointment was not rushed and I felt she listened to my concerns
About Lora Deckard-Smart, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306098884
Frequently Asked Questions
Lora Deckard-Smart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lora Deckard-Smart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lora Deckard-Smart.
