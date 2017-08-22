Loran Inman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loran Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Loran Inman, LMHC
Overview
Loran Inman, LMHC is a Counselor in Puyallup, WA.
Loran Inman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loran Inman, LMHC3908 10th St SE, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 286-4211Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Loran Inman?
He is an exceptionally caring man that listens well and guides gently to have good boundaries in your life and be your best. Love him!
About Loran Inman, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972761922
Education & Certifications
- University of Redlands
Frequently Asked Questions
Loran Inman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Loran Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Loran Inman works at
7 patients have reviewed Loran Inman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loran Inman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loran Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loran Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.