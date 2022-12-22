Lorelei Leible, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorelei Leible is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorelei Leible, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lorelei Leible, NP
Lorelei Leible, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Lorelei Leible's Office Locations
1
Cape Physician Associates3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lorelei Leible?
She is very caring. My daughter felt very comfortable with her
About Lorelei Leible, NP
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1639393275
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorelei Leible has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lorelei Leible accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lorelei Leible using Healthline FindCare.
Lorelei Leible has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lorelei Leible. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorelei Leible.
