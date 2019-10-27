Dr. Brooks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loren Brooks, PHD
Overview
Dr. Loren Brooks, PHD is a Psychologist in Millis, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 730 Main St Ste 1B, Millis, MA 02054 Directions (508) 376-4700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
De Brooks has been amazing with my daughter. Empathetic, good listener, helps her brainstorm ideas to deal with her issues. She is caring, supportive and relates so well with my daughter. We have been to several counselors and she has been the best!
About Dr. Loren Brooks, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1154379758
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.