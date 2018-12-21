Lorena Burillo, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorena Burillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorena Burillo, WHNP
Overview of Lorena Burillo, WHNP
Lorena Burillo, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Horizon City, TX.
Lorena Burillo's Office Locations
Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - Horizon13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste A, Horizon City, TX 79928 Directions (915) 591-4624
2
Elite Obgyn Services of El Paso Pllc11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-4624
3
LongoriaOB/GYN4659 Cohen Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 201-0129
Physicians for Women El Paso1671 N Zaragoza Rd Ste A, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 201-3211Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Practitioner Lorena Burillo is highly recommend she is professional, attentive and thorough with every consultation visit. Her staff works hard to make same day visits or within weekly time frame and is very welcoming. Great staff and providers!
About Lorena Burillo, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rancho Santiago Community College - Associates Degree in Nursing
Lorena Burillo speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Lorena Burillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorena Burillo.
