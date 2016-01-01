See All Nurse Practitioners in Boca Raton, FL
Lorena Revoredo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Lorena Revoredo, APRN

Lorena Revoredo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Boca Raton, FL. 

Lorena Revoredo works at TFPS 9080 Kimberly BLVD, Ste 6 in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lorena Revoredo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TFPS 9080 Kimberly BLVD, Ste 6
    9080 Kimberly Blvd Ste 6, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lorena Revoredo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457826042
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lorena Revoredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lorena Revoredo works at TFPS 9080 Kimberly BLVD, Ste 6 in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Lorena Revoredo’s profile.

    Lorena Revoredo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lorena Revoredo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorena Revoredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorena Revoredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

