See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Lorena Walker, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lorena Walker, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lorena Walker, FNP

Lorena Walker, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Lorena Walker works at PHYSICIANS HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES PA in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Lorena Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Healthcare Associates PA
    2260 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-4632

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lorena Walker?

Jul 05, 2022
Very respectful and attentive to her parents needs. Explains well and gets straight to the point.
Susana ibarra — Jul 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lorena Walker, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Lorena Walker, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lorena Walker to family and friends

Lorena Walker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lorena Walker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lorena Walker, FNP.

About Lorena Walker, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1871022137
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lorena Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lorena Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lorena Walker works at PHYSICIANS HEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES PA in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Lorena Walker’s profile.

Lorena Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lorena Walker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorena Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorena Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lorena Walker, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.