Lorena Williams, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lorena Williams, NP

Lorena Williams, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Lorena Williams works at AbsoluteCARE Medical Center and Pharmacy in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lorena Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Peachtree
    2140 Peachtree Rd NW Ste 232, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 231-4431
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Lorena Williams, NP is one of the best medical professionals I've ever seen. I am not exaggerating when I say that she saved my life. Lorena assigned bloodwork based on my symptoms (ignored by other doctors), and successfully diagnose me with Hashimoto's Disease. She took the extra time to fully explain the diagnosis, discuss multiple medication options, recommended vitamins, and provided an extraordinary amount of recommendations for the AIP diet. 2 months later: Reduced pain. Energy levels are much better. Depression reduced. Memory increased. Chronic cough is gone. Skin not bruising easily. Sweating is greatly reduced. 33lbs of weight loss! For the first time in years, I started to feel like myself again. I've come out of a very dark place and cannot express the level of my gratitude for her support. Lorena Williams, NP saved my life.
    Amy — Nov 18, 2021
    Photo: Lorena Williams, NP
    About Lorena Williams, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013315167
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lorena Williams, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorena Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lorena Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lorena Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lorena Williams works at AbsoluteCARE Medical Center and Pharmacy in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Lorena Williams’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lorena Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorena Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorena Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorena Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

