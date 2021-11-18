Lorena Williams, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorena Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorena Williams, NP
Lorena Williams, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Lorena Williams' Office Locations
Urgent Care At Peachtree2140 Peachtree Rd NW Ste 232, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 231-4431Tuesday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
Lorena Williams, NP is one of the best medical professionals I've ever seen. I am not exaggerating when I say that she saved my life. Lorena assigned bloodwork based on my symptoms (ignored by other doctors), and successfully diagnose me with Hashimoto's Disease. She took the extra time to fully explain the diagnosis, discuss multiple medication options, recommended vitamins, and provided an extraordinary amount of recommendations for the AIP diet. 2 months later: Reduced pain. Energy levels are much better. Depression reduced. Memory increased. Chronic cough is gone. Skin not bruising easily. Sweating is greatly reduced. 33lbs of weight loss! For the first time in years, I started to feel like myself again. I've come out of a very dark place and cannot express the level of my gratitude for her support. Lorena Williams, NP saved my life.
About Lorena Williams, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013315167
Lorena Williams has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lorena Williams accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Lorena Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorena Williams.
