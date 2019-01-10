Lorene Mein, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lorene Mein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lorene Mein, ARNP
Overview of Lorene Mein, ARNP
Lorene Mein, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Des Moines, IA.
Lorene Mein works at
Lorene Mein's Office Locations
Mercyone East Village Family Medicine1350 Des Moines St Ste 110, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 358-6500
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She has been the best, Very family friendly
About Lorene Mein, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033222088
Lorene Mein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lorene Mein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorene Mein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lorene Mein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorene Mein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorene Mein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorene Mein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.