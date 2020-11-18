Lorenzo Flores accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lorenzo Flores, MFT
Overview
Lorenzo Flores, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Palm Springs, CA.
Locations
Patricia Craine Ma/lmft2150 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 3, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-8016
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit so impressed. He was able to immediately identify a pet peeve that actually affects my interaction with people.
About Lorenzo Flores, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1023184942
Frequently Asked Questions
Lorenzo Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lorenzo Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lorenzo Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lorenzo Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lorenzo Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.