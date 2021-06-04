Loretta Adair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Loretta Adair, FNP
Overview of Loretta Adair, FNP
Loretta Adair, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Loretta Adair's Office Locations
- 1 3960 Knight Arnold Rd Ste 102, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 369-6000
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dare I say. Yes I shall. God brought me to here. She has a passion to heal. And you will be if you accept her advice and follow it. Miracles happen the most with her encouragement and wisdom of how to heal your body.
About Loretta Adair, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285792648
Frequently Asked Questions
Loretta Adair accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Loretta Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Loretta Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loretta Adair.
