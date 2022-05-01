Dr. Loretta Bolyard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolyard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loretta Bolyard, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loretta Bolyard, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Butte, MT. They graduated from University Of Montana.
Dr. Bolyard works at
Locations
Mountain West Psychological Resources209 S Montana St Ste B, Butte, MT 59701 Directions (406) 646-2470
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bolyard was so kind. She diagnosed my husband's memory problem and she was very gently with him. He liked her a lot and that made it easier to. She is funny and made us laugh to.
About Dr. Loretta Bolyard, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1316284730
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Affairs American Lake/Seattle Campus
- University Of Montana
- Westminster College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolyard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolyard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolyard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolyard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolyard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolyard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.