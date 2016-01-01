See All Psychologists in Wexford, PA
Loretta Gephart, MA

Psychology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Loretta Gephart, MA is a Psychologist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University.

Loretta Gephart works at North Hills Psychological Associates, Inc. in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wexford
    10475 Perry Hwy Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 759-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    Robinson Township
    200 Cedar Ridge Dr Ste 204, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 759-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  3. 3
    Squirrel Hill
    6315 Forbes Ave Ste B13, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 759-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Loretta Gephart, MA

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740249820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duquesne University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Loretta Gephart, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loretta Gephart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Loretta Gephart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Loretta Gephart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loretta Gephart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loretta Gephart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loretta Gephart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

