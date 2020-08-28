See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Fe, NM
Loretta Torres, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Loretta Torres, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Loretta Torres, PA is a Physician Assistant in Santa Fe, NM. 

Loretta Torres works at Pure Life Family Practice in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pure Life Family Practice
    9 CALLE MEDICO, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 467-8372
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Loretta Torres?

    Aug 28, 2020
    Very positive on all counts.
    DSP — Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Loretta Torres, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Loretta Torres, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Loretta Torres to family and friends

    Loretta Torres' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Loretta Torres

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Loretta Torres, PA.

    About Loretta Torres, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861480782
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Loretta Torres, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Loretta Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Loretta Torres has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Loretta Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Loretta Torres works at Pure Life Family Practice in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Loretta Torres’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Loretta Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Loretta Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loretta Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loretta Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Loretta Torres, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.