Loretta Sandoval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Loretta Sandoval, RN
Overview of Loretta Sandoval, RN
Loretta Sandoval, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Loretta Sandoval works at
Loretta Sandoval's Office Locations
Phoenix Health Center-la Clinica3617 S Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 535-6239
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Loretta Sandoval, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568762011
Frequently Asked Questions
Loretta Sandoval accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Loretta Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Loretta Sandoval has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Loretta Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Loretta Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Loretta Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.