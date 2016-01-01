See All Physicians Assistants in Woodland, CA
Loretta Winn, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Loretta Winn, PA-C

Loretta Winn, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Woodland, CA. 

Loretta Winn works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Loretta Winn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Loretta Winn, PA-C

  • Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1033779707
Hospital Affiliations

  • Woodland Memorial Hospital

