Dr. Maldonado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loretto Maldonado, PHD
Overview
Dr. Loretto Maldonado, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Maldonado works at
Locations
Lawrence J. Levy Psy.d. P.A.398 Camino Gardens Blvd Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 367-9997
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Loretto Maldonado, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215031406
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado.
