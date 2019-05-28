See All Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Lori Aylwin, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Lori Aylwin, FNP

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lori Aylwin, FNP

Lori Aylwin, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Lori Aylwin works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Aylwin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 217-1808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Dementia
Demyelinating Diseases
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Dementia
Demyelinating Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Demyelinating Diseases Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lori Aylwin?

    May 28, 2019
    Lori really came to my rescue. I was experiencing an episode of sciatica prior to a European trip. She was able to quickly facilitate an MRI followed by an epidural steroid injection which really did the trick. She's such a caring person and has the best interests of the patient at heart.
    — May 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Aylwin, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lori Aylwin, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lori Aylwin to family and friends

    Lori Aylwin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lori Aylwin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Aylwin, FNP.

    About Lori Aylwin, FNP

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770027906
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Aylwin, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Aylwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Aylwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Aylwin works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Lori Aylwin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lori Aylwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Aylwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Aylwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Aylwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.