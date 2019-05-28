Lori Aylwin, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Aylwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Aylwin, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lori Aylwin, FNP
Lori Aylwin, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Lori Aylwin works at
Lori Aylwin's Office Locations
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (239) 217-1808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lori really came to my rescue. I was experiencing an episode of sciatica prior to a European trip. She was able to quickly facilitate an MRI followed by an epidural steroid injection which really did the trick. She's such a caring person and has the best interests of the patient at heart.
About Lori Aylwin, FNP
- Neurology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1770027906
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
