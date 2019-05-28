Overview of Lori Aylwin, FNP

Lori Aylwin, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Lori Aylwin works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.