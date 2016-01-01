See All Counselors in Martinsville, VA
Lori Brodie, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lori Brodie, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lori Brodie, LPC is a Counselor in Martinsville, VA. 

Lori Brodie works at New Heights Community Support LLC in Martinsville, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Heights Community Support LLC
    407 E Church St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 618-2091
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lori Brodie?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Brodie, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Lori Brodie, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lori Brodie to family and friends

    Lori Brodie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lori Brodie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Brodie, LPC.

    About Lori Brodie, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568440766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Brodie accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Lori Brodie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Brodie works at New Heights Community Support LLC in Martinsville, VA. View the full address on Lori Brodie’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lori Brodie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Brodie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Brodie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Brodie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lori Brodie, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.