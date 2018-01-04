Dr. Camp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Camp, OD
Overview of Dr. Lori Camp, OD
Dr. Lori Camp, OD is an Optometrist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp's Office Locations
-
1
Sinclair & Camp Od PA615 S Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 366-2892
-
2
Sinclair & Camp Od PA9122 58th Dr E, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 752-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camp is very detailed and compassionate. She is a very good listener and doesn't rush her patients. It is a rarity to have a Dr. that is not all about quantity of patients , but the quality of time spent. Highly recommend her . The front desk employees are always cordial and give good customer service ...
About Dr. Lori Camp, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1871550046
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camp works at
Dr. Camp speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.