See All Family And Marriage Counselors in West Hartford, CT
Lori Carpenos, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Lori Carpenos, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lori Carpenos, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hartford, CT. 

Lori Carpenos works at Marriage & Family Therapy of West Hartford, CT in West Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    3 Priniciples Therapy
    81 S Main St Ste 7, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 561-1919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lori Carpenos?

    Apr 21, 2022
    It's always an uplifting experience talking to Lori. She's tuned into a high frequency thanks to the teachings she's mastered, and seems to have a lot of coaching experience. Highly recommended.
    Benjamin D Miller — Apr 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Carpenos, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Lori Carpenos, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lori Carpenos to family and friends

    Lori Carpenos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lori Carpenos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lori Carpenos, LMFT.

    About Lori Carpenos, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932119872
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Massachusettes College Of Art
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Carpenos, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Carpenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Carpenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Carpenos works at Marriage & Family Therapy of West Hartford, CT in West Hartford, CT. View the full address on Lori Carpenos’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Lori Carpenos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Carpenos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Carpenos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Carpenos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lori Carpenos, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.