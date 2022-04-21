Lori Carpenos, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Carpenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Carpenos, LMFT
Overview
Lori Carpenos, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hartford, CT.
Lori Carpenos works at
Locations
-
1
3 Priniciples Therapy81 S Main St Ste 7, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 561-1919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Husky Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Carpenos?
It's always an uplifting experience talking to Lori. She's tuned into a high frequency thanks to the teachings she's mastered, and seems to have a lot of coaching experience. Highly recommended.
About Lori Carpenos, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1932119872
Education & Certifications
- Massachusettes College Of Art
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Carpenos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Carpenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Carpenos works at
16 patients have reviewed Lori Carpenos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Carpenos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Carpenos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Carpenos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.