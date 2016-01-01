See All Mental Health Professional in Wahpeton, ND
Lori Cline, LCSW

Mental Health
Map Pin Small Wahpeton, ND
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lori Cline, LCSW

Lori Cline, LCSW is a Mental Health Professional in Wahpeton, ND. 

Lori Cline works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Cline's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Lori Cline, LCSW

Specialties
  • Mental Health
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1306360649
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

Frequently Asked Questions

Lori Cline, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lori Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lori Cline works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Lori Cline’s profile.

Lori Cline has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Cline.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

