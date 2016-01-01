Lori Cogan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Cogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Cogan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8123Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023059300
Lori Cogan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Cogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Cogan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Cogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Cogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Cogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.