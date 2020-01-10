See All Counselors in Ann Arbor, MI
Lori Driver, LMSW

Lori Driver, LMSW is a Counselor in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Lori Driver works at Carol Diane Psaila in Ann Arbor, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Carol Diane Psaila
    3830 Packard St Ste 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 975-2757
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Jan 10, 2020
    I've been seeing her for a year now My life, for the 1st time at almost 60 years of age, finally has some balance, some happiness, and the constant worrying/depression/wanting to not be here, have gone. YOU have to commit and be willing, but SHE was the guide to lead me there. So grateful
    Mike — Jan 10, 2020
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1962581389
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Driver works at Carol Diane Psaila in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Lori Driver’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Lori Driver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Driver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Driver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Driver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

