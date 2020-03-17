Overview of Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP

Dr. Lori Dwyer, DNP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LaSalle University and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Dwyer works at Mercy Primary Care in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.