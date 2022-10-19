Dr. Espinoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Espinoza, OD
Overview of Dr. Lori Espinoza, OD
Dr. Lori Espinoza, OD is an Optometrist in Doral, FL.
Dr. Espinoza's Office Locations
- 1 9578 NW 41st St Fl 3002, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 406-3040
- 2 8500 SW 92nd St Ste B202, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 406-3040
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Front desk is very helpful. Location is great and convenient to be opened every other Saturday.
About Dr. Lori Espinoza, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinoza accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinoza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.