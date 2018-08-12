See All Nurse Practitioners in Ocala, FL
Lori Fackler, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lori Fackler, ARNP

Lori Fackler, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL. 

Lori Fackler works at Patients Primary Care in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Fackler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Patients Primary Care LLC
    4413 NW Blitchton Rd, Ocala, FL 34482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 629-8088

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 12, 2018
Highly skilled, very patient and understanding (which is rare now). Better than any GP I have had experience with in Ocala, FL
Glen S in FL, FL — Aug 12, 2018
Photo: Lori Fackler, ARNP
About Lori Fackler, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932259579
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lori Fackler, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Fackler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lori Fackler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lori Fackler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lori Fackler works at Patients Primary Care in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Lori Fackler’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Lori Fackler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Fackler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Fackler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Fackler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

