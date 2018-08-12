Lori Fackler, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Fackler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Fackler, ARNP
Overview of Lori Fackler, ARNP
Lori Fackler, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Lori Fackler's Office Locations
Patients Primary Care LLC4413 NW Blitchton Rd, Ocala, FL 34482 Directions (352) 629-8088
Ratings & Reviews
Highly skilled, very patient and understanding (which is rare now). Better than any GP I have had experience with in Ocala, FL
About Lori Fackler, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932259579
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Fackler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Fackler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Lori Fackler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Fackler.
