Lori George, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lori George, LMHC
Lori George, LMHC is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Latham, NY.
Lori George's Office Locations
Integrated Behavioral Health711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 120, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 836-3656
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lori George, LMHC
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
- 1720566623
Education & Certifications
- Russell Sage College, School of Health Sciences, Master of Arts in Counseling and Community Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori George accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
