Lori Grenich, NP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lori Grenich, NP

Lori Grenich, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. 

Lori Grenich works at Oak Street Health Belmont Ave in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Grenich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Belmont Ave
    3551 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 822-4888
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2019
    I have been seeing Lori for a couple of years now. I knew on my first visit with her that she was the one for me. She is very professional and takes time to listen to your concerns . She is a very caring person and truly listens to what you have to say. I would recommend Lori to anyone that is looking for a genuine caregiver. Vicki J. Chester WV
    — May 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lori Grenich, NP
    About Lori Grenich, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1871586040
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Grenich, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Grenich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Grenich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Grenich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Grenich works at Oak Street Health Belmont Ave in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Lori Grenich’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lori Grenich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Grenich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Grenich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Grenich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

