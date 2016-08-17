See All Nurse Practitioners in Honolulu, HI
Lori Harrison, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lori Harrison, NP

Lori Harrison, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI. 

Lori Harrison works at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Harrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office Lab
    1010 Pensacola St, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 432-2000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 17, 2016
At first I was very skeptical about Kaiser hospitals in general. I got pregnant and through my job I had Kaiser so I decided to give it a try. I am so happy that I got scheduled with Lori to be my OBGYN. She is very patient and kind. When ever I have an issue I either call or email and she makes sure my issue or health problem is resolved right away. The staff is also very nice. So glad I decided to give Kaiser a try and if you are in need of an OBGYN, schedule an appointment with her.
Honolulu, HI — Aug 17, 2016
Photo: Lori Harrison, NP
About Lori Harrison, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760561773
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lori Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lori Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lori Harrison works at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Lori Harrison’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lori Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Harrison.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

