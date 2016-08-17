Lori Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Harrison, NP
Overview of Lori Harrison, NP
Lori Harrison, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI.
Lori Harrison works at
Lori Harrison's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office Lab1010 Pensacola St, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 432-2000
Ratings & Reviews
At first I was very skeptical about Kaiser hospitals in general. I got pregnant and through my job I had Kaiser so I decided to give it a try. I am so happy that I got scheduled with Lori to be my OBGYN. She is very patient and kind. When ever I have an issue I either call or email and she makes sure my issue or health problem is resolved right away. The staff is also very nice. So glad I decided to give Kaiser a try and if you are in need of an OBGYN, schedule an appointment with her.
About Lori Harrison, NP
Specialty: Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
NPI: 1760561773
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lori Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Harrison.
