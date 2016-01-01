See All Nurse Practitioners in Lisbon, ND
Lori Hill, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lori Hill, FNP

Lori Hill, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lisbon, ND. 

Lori Hill works at Unity Family Healthcare in Lisbon, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lori Hill's Office Locations

  1
    Chi Lisbon Health
    905 Main St, Lisbon, ND 58054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lori Hill, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1659462901
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Lisbon Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lori Hill, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lori Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lori Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lori Hill works at Unity Family Healthcare in Lisbon, ND. View the full address on Lori Hill’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lori Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

