Lori Hollingsworth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Hollingsworth, MED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lori Hollingsworth, MED is a Counselor in San Angelo, TX.
Lori Hollingsworth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rhonda Turpin Lpc2002 Colorado Ave, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 656-5260
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Hollingsworth?
Lori is a great counselor at first I was against having a counselor and thought it was all stupid. But she really helps I look forward to seeing her every week!
About Lori Hollingsworth, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1316102668
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Hollingsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lori Hollingsworth works at
3 patients have reviewed Lori Hollingsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Hollingsworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Hollingsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Hollingsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.