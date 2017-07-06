Lori Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lori Holt, NP
Overview of Lori Holt, NP
Lori Holt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Lori Holt's Office Locations
Clearly Speaking Speech Pathology Services2900 Tazewell Pike Ste G, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 689-4421
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great, very helpful. Knows what she is talking about and helps in desperate situations where there has been claims of family members or significant others esp. authority figures hurt by the diagnosis.
About Lori Holt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144450727
Lori Holt accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lori Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lori Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lori Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.