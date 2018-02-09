Lori Jurkovic accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lori Jurkovic, MA
Overview
Lori Jurkovic, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Marietta, GA.
Locations
- 1 1513 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste T1, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 578-1744
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I met her when I was a teenager and now she is helping my kid. She's the only person I'd trust with my own because I know how she helped me. She is an excellent therapist.
About Lori Jurkovic, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1851469076
Frequently Asked Questions
