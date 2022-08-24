Lori Lehr, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lori Lehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lori Lehr, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lori Lehr, LCPC is a Counselor in Swansea, IL.
Locations
Lori A. Lehr, MS, LCPC Mental Health Therapist520 Fullerton Rd Ste B, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lori Lehr?
Lori is amazing, she is easy to talk to and offers perspective without concern of judgement. She never makes you feel like you are on a clock and she is very encouraging. She cheers for you while she teaches you to cheer for yourself.
About Lori Lehr, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1982694105
Education & Certifications
- MCKENDREE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Lori Lehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Lori Lehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Lori Lehr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lori Lehr.
